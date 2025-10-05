Only six Asian sides remain in the running to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the stage is set for a high-stakes showdown in the AFC Asian Qualifiers™ – Road to 26 Playoffs Group Stage, which kicks off on Wednesday (October 8).

The contenders – divided into two groups – will battle for the two direct berths on offer, with only each group winner to progress, as they look to join the six teams that have already sealed their places at the global showpiece.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/asian_qualifiers.html/news/road-to-26-playoffs-contenders-gear-up-for-epic-battles

