Monster Energy Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo has so far lived up to his billing at the Red Bull Spanish Grand Prix after holding off the hard-charging Ducati trio of Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing), Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) and Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) to end the opening day of action fastest.

The Frenchman found a late flying lap of 1:37.071 to be two tenths clear of his nearest challenger as the entire field improved on their times set in FP1.