Stage 4 of the 2026 Tour de Taiwan, held in Pingtung Liugdui, delivered a fast and controlled race over 131.2 kilometers, resulting in a dramatic bunch sprint finish. Dusan Rajovic (Solution Tech Nippo Rali) claimed his second stage victory of this year’s race, reaching a top sprint speed of 71 km/h.

Under sunny conditions, the peloton maintained a relentless pace throughout the stage, averaging 47.76 km/h. With no breakaway able to establish a decisive gap, the race was ultimately decided in the final kilometer. Rajovic launched a perfectly timed sprint to cross the line in 2:44:49. Paul Hennequin (Euskaltel–Euskadi) finished second, while Andrea D’Amato (Team Ukyo) took third place, with all 74 riders recording the same finishing time in a tightly contested bunch sprint.

Intermediate Sprints Shape the Race

The intermediate sprints once again played a decisive role in Stage 4, with several riders actively battling for valuable points throughout the race. At the first intermediate sprint (56.38km), Jeroen Meijers (Victoria Sports Pro Cycling) claimed maximum points, ahead of George Matsui (Aisan Racing Team) in second and Jaka Primožič (Hrinkow Advarics) in third.

Matsui responded strongly at the second sprint point (92.93km), taking first place, while Meijers crossed the line in second. Jaebin Yun (Roojai Insurance Winspace) secured third position.

At the final intermediate sprint (119.3km), Meijers demonstrated his consistency by claiming his second sprint victory of the day. Yun followed in second place, with Matsui finishing third, highlighting an intense and closely contested battle for sprint points throughout the stage.



A Stage Defined by Control

Stage 4 saw no successful breakaway, as teams with strong sprint ambitions kept the race firmly under control. The peloton remained compact from start to finish, setting up a classic high-speed sprint finale. With no time gaps among the main contenders, the general classification standings remained unchanged for top ten.

Grisel Holds Yellow as GC Battle Tightens

Matys Grisel (Lotto–Intermarché) successfully defended the yellow jersey and continues to lead the general classification after four stages. However, the competition remains tight, with teammate Luke Matthew Fox just four seconds behind, and Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Euskaltel–Euskadi) a further three seconds back.

In the points classification, Grisel also retains the green jersey with 40 points. Paul Hennequin and Andrea D’Amato follow closely with 39 and 38 points respectively, keeping the competition wide open heading into the final stage.



In the Polka Dot Jersey classification, Yuhi Todome (Aisan Racing Team) leads with 21 points, with Adne van Engelen (Terengganu Cycling Team) close behind, just two points adrift.



In the Best Asian Rider classification, Yuma Koishi (Kinan Racing Team) continues to wear the blue jersey, having led the standings since Stage 1. However, both Yuhi Todome and Nichol Pareja (Victoria Sports Pro Cycling) remain within two seconds, ensuring a closely contested battle.

Final Stage Awaits

With only one stage remaining (Blissful Route 9, 153.71km), the fight for the overall title remains wide open. While Grisel holds a narrow advantage, the final stage will be decisive in determining the overall winner of the 2026 Tour de Taiwan. All eyes now turn to Stage 5, where tactics, teamwork, and precise timing will once again play a crucial role in shaping the final outcome.



TOUR DE TAIWAN 2026 – STAGE 4 RESULTS

Stage Classification

Dusan Rajovic (Solution Tech Nippo Rali) – 2:44:49 Paul Hennequin (EUSKALTEL-EUSKADI) – s.t Andrea D’Amato (Team Ukyo) – same time





Jersey Standings

Yellow Jersey (General Classification Leader): Matys Grisel (LOTTO-INTERMARCHÉ)

Green Jersey (Points Classification Leader): Matys Grisel (LOTTO-INTERMARCHÉ)

Polka Dot Jersey (Mountains Leader): Yuhi Todome (AISAN RACING TEAM)

Blue Jersey (Best Asian Rider): Yuma Koishi (KINAN RACING TEAM)





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