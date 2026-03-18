CEO Gernot Döllner: “Audi took bold decisions in 2025 and has the answers to the current challenges.”

CFO Jürgen Rittersberger: “We ended a challenging year with robust finances. The key now is to seize all operational and financial opportunities to make Audi more efficient, competitive, and profitable.”

Revenue rose to 65.5 billion euros, operating profit came to 3.4 billion euros, and net cash flow reached 3.4 billion euros.

The Audi Group delivered a robust financial performance in fiscal year 2025. Revenue rose to 65.5 billion euros, operating profit amounted to 3.4 billion euros, and the operating margin was 5.1 percent. Net cash flow reached 3.4 billion euros. The company proceeded at pace with the rejuvenation of its portfolio and its structural renewal. Audi’s fully electric models set a delivery record, and the first model from sister brand AUDI, the AUDI E5 Sportback, was released in China. Audi also has big plans for 2026. As well as unveiling more key models – including the Audi A2 e-tron as a new entry-level electric model family and the Audi Q9 as the new flagship SUV – the company continues to tailor its portfolio to the needs of its international customers. And Audi’s Formula 1 debut will be a highlight for all motorsport fans.

“Geopolitical uncertainties and global competitive pressure kept the automotive industry on its toes again last year,” says Audi CEO Gernot Döllner. “In times like these, Audi has the right answers and takes bold decisions. In 2025, we introduced the first model from AUDI, our China-exclusive sister brand, and previewed a rigorously clean new design. We will continue to push our renewal forward in 2026, launching key new models, focusing on strong partnerships, and entering Formula 1 for the first time. In this way, we’ll accelerate our push in global competition.”

Audi CFO Jürgen Rittersberger: “Audi delivered a resilient performance under difficult conditions in 2025. The US tariffs in particular had a significant impact on us. Our results are bolstered by the robust development of delivery figures at the end of the year, the high level of cost discipline, and the consistent implementation of the performance program. At the same time, the pressure on margins and efficiency remains high. This year, we will again pursue our long-term financial goals with full commitment. The key is to seize all operational and financial opportunities to make Audi more efficient, competitive, and profitable. Lasting success demands time, discipline, and resilience.”

Strong growth in fully electric deliveries

The year 2025 was shaped by a challenging geopolitical and economic environment and intense competition. At the same time, Audi implemented numerous model changes and new launches. Despite the challenges, the Brand Group Progressive1 – comprising Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati – achieved stable delivery figures. In 2025, it delivered 1,644,429 (2024: 1,692,548) cars and 50,895 (2024: 54,495) motorcycles to customers. The Audi brand delivered 1,623,551 (2024: 1,671,218) cars. The model initiative is gradually taking effect. From September to the end of the year, global deliveries exceeded the previous year’s figure every single month. There was strong growth in fully electric vehicles, with 223,032 Audi brand electric cars delivered (2024: 164,480) – a year-on-year increase of 36 percent. The new models, the Audi Q6 e-tron (approximately 84,000 units) and the Audi A6 e-tron (approximately 37,000 units), proved particularly popular.

Revenue, operating profit, margin, and net cash flow within target corridor

The Audi Group’s revenue climbed to 65,503 (2024: 64,532) million euros in 2025, mainly driven by a higher proportion of fully electric models and intragroup sales of Cupra vehicles2. Operating profit amounted to 3,371 (2024: 3,903) million euros. US tariffs in particular had a negative impact of 1.2 billion euros on this result, as did expenses for provisions relating to CO 2 compliance and for the Audi agreement for the future. Additional financial strain resulted from the rescheduling of an electric platform to be developed jointly within the Group for the D segment. Accordingly, the operating margin fell to 5.1 (2024: 6.0) percent in 2025. Net cash flow exceeded the previous year’s figure at 3,422 (2024: 3,072) million euros. The increase of 11.4 percent is partly due to good cost control and investment discipline. All key financial figures were therefore in line with the forecast for the year as a whole, which was adjusted during the year.

Audi is giving its employees a share of the profits in recognition of their contribution in a challenging year. Skilled workers at Audi’s German plants will each receive a profit share of 1,740 euros. This is according to the calculation formula set out in the collective agreement, which is based on operating profit, among other things. In addition, a contribution of 1,100 euros will be made to the company pension for each employee. This brings the total amount for a skilled worker to 2,840 euros.

Brand Group: Lamborghini with another good result

Lamborghini delivered 10,747 vehicles in 2025 (2024: 10,687), slightly exceeding the previous year’s figure. Revenue increased to 3,197 (2024: 3,095) million euros. Operating profit amounted to 768 (2024: 835) million euros. The operating margin came to 24.0 (2024: 27.0) percent.

In 2025, Bentley delivered 10,131 (2024: 10,643) cars to customers under challenging market conditions. Revenue amounted to 2,615 (2024: 2,648) million euros. Operating profit came to 216 (2024: 373) million euros, while the operating margin reached 8.3 (2024: 14.1) percent.

Ducati delivered 50,895 (2024: 54,495) motorcycles last year. Revenue amounted to 925 (2024: 1,003) million euros. Operating profit declined to 52 (2024: 91) million euros, while the operating margin was 5.6 (2024: 9.1) percent.

Financial result, profit after tax

The Audi Group’s financial result in fiscal year 2025 was 2,203 (2024: 1,097) million euros. The financial result includes 504 (2024: 651) million euros from business in China. Profit after tax increased to 4,617 (2024: 4,189) million euros in 2025.

Outlook for fiscal year 2026

In the current year, the Audi Group expects revenue between 63 and 68 billion euros. The operating margin is projected to range from 6 to 8 percent. For net cash flow, the Audi Group forecasts a figure between 3 and 4 billion euros. Further information is available in the Audi Report and Fact Pack.

Numerous new models and expansion of regional strategies in 2026

After more than 20 new models in 2024 and 2025, Audi now has the youngest portfolio among the competition. The company is resolved to continue its model rejuvenation in 2026. The focus is on the Audi Q9 and, in the compact segment, the Audi A2 e-tron. Other highlights include the third generation of the Audi Q7, the reimagined Audi Q4 e-tron, and the new Audi RS 5.

With the Audi Q9, which is specially tailored to the needs of customers in the world’s second-largest automotive market, and the Audi Q7, the company is expanding its presence in the USA in particular. These, plus the new Q3 models also launching there in 2026, will make Audi’s premium SUV portfolio the youngest in the US market.

Audi continues to press ahead with its product initiative in China. With its two partners FAW and SAIC, the company has two brands and a broad product portfolio of models with electric drives and combustion engines. This year, Audi will launch the Audi A6L e-tron and the AUDI E7X, the second production model from the new China-exclusive brand AUDI. The first vehicle, the AUDI E5 Sportback, has been part of the China portfolio since fall 2025.

Implementation of the agreement for the future proceeding as planned

In 2025, the Audi Board of Management and Works Council signed an agreement for the future to ensure the future viability and competitiveness of the German sites. Its implementation is proceeding on schedule, with 65 percent of the planned reduction of up to 6,000 jobs by 2027 already implemented or bindingly agreed. The company is planning a reduction of up to 1,500 more jobs by 2029, making use of retirement schemes. In a volatile environment, the job protection plan agreed until the end of 2033 and the investments in the German plants until 2029 are a strong show of commitment to Germany as a business location.

Competing in Formula 1: a new beginning for Audi

With its entry into the premier class of motorsport, Audi is embarking on an exciting chapter in its history. The Audi Revolut F1 Team will be competing for the first time in the new season, which began on March 8 with the Grand Prix in Australia. With its involvement, Audi aims not only to raise the global visibility of the brand, but also to bring the spirit of motorsport into the company. Audi CEO Gernot Döllner: “Our entry into Formula 1 shows that Audi is ready to reinvent itself – with quick decisions, team play, and an uncompromising focus on performance and innovation on and off the track. The Audi Revolut F1 Team is a powerful role model for the entire company.”

Selected Audi Group key figures at a glance

2025 2024 Brand Group car deliveries 1,644,429 1,692,548 Audi brand deliveries 1,623,551 1,671,218 Revenue in million euros 65,503 64,532 Operating profit in million euros 3,371 3,903 Operating margin in percent 5.1 6.0 Net cash flow in million euros 3,422 3,072 Financial result in million euros 2,203 1,097 Profit before tax in million euros 5,574 5,000 Profit after tax in million euros 4,617 4,189 EU taxonomy-aligned revenue in percent 14.4 10.2

Audi Group forecast

2026 Revenue in billion euros 63–68 Operating margin in percent 6–8 Net cash flow in billion euros 3–4

Further information about the Annual Media Conference is available in the Audi MediaCenter.

1The Brand Group Progressive describes the Audi Group with the Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati brands. The terms “Audi Group,” “Brand Group Progressive,” and “Brand Group” are used synonymously.

2Since the second half of 2024, the Cupra Terramar has been produced at the Audi plant in Győr under a contract manufacturing agreement within the Volkswagen Group and accounted for accordingly.

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