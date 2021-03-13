– Kevin Siggy couldn’t convert his race pace into a win with a failed overtake on race leader Rasmussen, leaving the Race at Home Challenge winner to take the final podium position, managing to maintain second place overall in the driver standings.

– Overalls points leader Jajovski was able to take advantage of Rasmussen and Siggy coming together in the closing stages of the race, securing his fourth podium in a row.

– Role reversal; The top-three in the driver standings before the race, started the Diriyah E-Prix in reverse order on the grid, with Frederik Rasmussen taking Pole Position ahead of Kevin Siggy and Erhan Jajovski.

– Electric Docks; Round 5 of Formula E: Accelerate will see the grid take on the fictional circuit of the Electric Docks, with a few updates to keep drivers on their toes since its last appearance in the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge.

Special guests

– British Touring Car Championship driver Jade Edwards came to the Formula E: Accelerate studio to share her motorsport expertise ahead of becoming the first woman to have a full-time drive in the series for over 15 years.

“I’m a driver first and foremost. But looking at children around me and the number of young girls who come up to me for an autograph – I didn’t have that when I was younger. Hopefully I can prove to both young girls and boys that if you put your mind to it you can do it, no matter what it is.”

– R8G Sim Racing Team Founder and racing driver Romain Grosjean spoke to presenter Derin Adetosoye about backing his drivers on the Formula E: Accelerate grid.

“I get involved as much as I can. It’s great to see the bridge between reality and virtual happening more and more. I’ve lived my dream in motorsport, so now I can give the chance to younger sim racers to become professional in sim racing and even bridge the gap between sim racing and racing cars.”

– Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team Principal Ian James sat in the hotseat to answer fans questions before making his commentary debut alongside Jack Nicholls.