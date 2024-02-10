In the Isuzu UTE A-League, leaders Wellington Phoenix defeated Western United 2-0 at Sky Stadium, Melbourne Victory’s unbeaten run came to an end via a 1-0 loss to Macarthur FC in a top-four battle at AAMI Park, three-time reigning premiers Melbourne City were thumped 5-1 by Brisbane Roar at Suncorp Stadium, while Central Coast Mariners were shocked in a 3-1 loss to Sydney FC at Industree Group Stadium.

Over in the Liberty A-League, Melbourne Victory made the trip to Central Coast Mariners and drew 1-1 at Industree Group Stadium, league-leading Melbourne City went head-to-head with defending champions Sydney FC in a goalless draw at City Football Academy Field, and Canberra United were pegged back by a late wonder strike in a 2-2 draw with Perth Glory at Macedonia Park.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/a-league-wellington-phoenix-western-united-melb-victory-central-coast-mariners-perth-glory-sydney-fc-melb-city-macarthur-canberra-brisbane-roar-how-to-watch-kick-off-broadcast-details-goals-highlights/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

