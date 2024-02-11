Akram Afif scored a hat-trick of penalties as Qatar won their second consecutive AFC Asian Cup™ title after defeating Jordan 3-1 in the Qatar 2023™ final at a packed Lusail Stadium on Saturday.
Though Yazan Al Naimat’s equaliser gave first-time finalists Jordan a flicker of hope, Afif’s coolness and Qatar’s overall superiority saw them defending the title they won emphatically in 2019 comfortably. 
Afif’s hat-trick, the first of the tournament, took his tally to eight as he won the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Yili Top Scorer Award.
