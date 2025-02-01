The Indonesia Futsal national team had to concede to a 4-2 loss to Argentina in their second game of the 4Nations World Series 2025 at the Jakarta International Velodrome earlier this evening.

After narrowly beating Japan 1-0 in their first game of the tournament a few days ago, there was a sense of belief that Indonesia might give world No. 4 Argentina a surprise.

But after fending off the early pressure, Indonesia conceded the first goal of the game off a 13th minute effort from Leandro Artamirano.

Indonesian custodian Ahmad Habiebie was beaten again in the 19th minute when Matias Rosa etched his name onto the scorecard.

The home team then reduced the deficit in the same minute through Israr Megaranta before Rosa grabbed his second and Argentina’s third just before the break.

Trailing 3-1 into the second half, Indonesia managed to lessen the gap in the 32nd minute when Guntur Ariwibowo made good on the cross from Evan Soumilena.

However, Lucas Bolo made sure of the win for Argentina in the game’s closing stages for their second win in the competition.

In the meantime, in the other match of the day, Japan beat Saudi Arabia 3-2.

