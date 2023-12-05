Heading into his second year with UAE Team Emirates after signing a long-term contract earlier this year, the current National Time Trial Champion has certainly made his mark in the international peloton since turning professional in 2020.

Santos Tour Down Under Race Director Stuart O’Grady believes Vine is an exceptional talent and the one to watch in 2024.

“Only once before has a rider won back-to-back Santos Tour Down Under victories, but if there is a rider who can perform such a feat with the pressure of wearing the number 1 bib, it is Jay Vine,” said O’Grady.

Recently retired Darryl Impey was the last (and only) cyclist to go back-to-back at the Santos Tour Down Under, when he won in 2018 and 2019 racing for Mitchelton SCOTT.

“It’s exciting for spectators to know that South Australia will be the next destination to see one of the newest yet best Australian elite cyclist up close.”

His overall victory in the 2023 Santos Tour Down Under was one of his most impressive displays, winning the general classification by more than 10 seconds.

Vine is eager to return to the destination he claimed his first general classification win, although he will have to overcome the hardest final weekend in the event’s history, and the many other fierce competitors on the start line if he is to repeat this triumph.

“The Santos Tour Down Under was a truly special experience for me last January, I cannot wait to get back to Adelaide and give it my all. I’m particularly looking forward to racing up the iconic Old Willunga Hill for the first time in January, finishing on the most famous climb in Australia will be pretty special.

“Wearing number 1 adds pressure, but no more than what I already put on myself. I will take confidence from last year’s win going into the 2024 edition with extra motivation to once again find success on the Australian roads,” said Vine. – tourdownunder.com.au

Like this: Like Loading...