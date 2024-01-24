#Registration for the RHB WCE Century Ride opens to the public

on 24 January 2024

The RHB Banking Group (“RHB” or the “Group”), in partnership with the West Coast Expressway Sdn. Bhd.

(“WCE”), a subsidiary of WCE Holdings Berhad, today announced the first-ever century ride, set to take place on a closed-system highway, offering a unique and safe cycling experience for all levels of riders. The landmark event is open for registration on 24 January 2024.

The inaugural Century Ride, which is held in conjunction with Visit Perak Year 2024, will take place on Sunday, 19 May 2024.

It was designed to cater to a diverse range of participants with varying fitness levels on the three routes of 160 km, 90 km, and 28 km along the West Coast Expressway that begins and ends at the Lekir Toll Plaza. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top 3 winners for each category under the 160 km Century Ride and 90 km Ride routes.

“The RHB WCE Century Ride is our continued commitment to promoting a healthier lifestyle, fostering community connection and supports our local businesses. We believe that cycling is not only a sport but a way to bring people of all ages together.

The Century Ride is meant to cater to everyone – from professional cyclists to families and friends looking for fun ride. There will also be a host of on-ground, family-friendly activities and entertainment lined up,” said Mohd Rashid Mohamad, Group Managing Director/Group Chief Executive Officer of RHB Banking Group.

“The RHB WCE Century Ride is an extension of the RHB LEKAS Highway Ride and is part of our RHB Rides ecosystem that carries the theme ‘Ride for Good’.

To inspire and motivate our participants in a lead-up to the RHB WCE Century Ride event, we have partnered with various merchants to offer our customers more



options and attractive deals, including discounts of up to 30% and complimentary gifts with purchase

when they buy cycling and sports equipment,” added Mohd Rashid.

“As the host of the maiden RHB WCE Century Ride, we at WCE are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to participants for what promises to be a groundbreaking event – Malaysia’s very first century ride on a closed-system highway.

The ride spans from Lekir to our upcoming newly opened alignment (Beruas – Taiping Selatan) and back to Lekir, covering a distance of more than 100 miles (160 km).

This milestone holds special significance as it marks the first major cycling event since the opening of the West Coast Expressway in 2019 and is a celebration of our unwavering commitment to promoting progress and connectivity as we bridge distances and bring communities together,” said Lyndon Alfred Felix, Chief Executive Officer of WCE Holdings Berhad.

“So, save the date of 19 May 2024 – join us at the starting line as we embark on this historic cycling adventure. Let’s create memories, enjoy the camaraderie, and pedal your way towards a healthier and happier Malaysia. See you there!” added Felix.

In conjunction with the RHB WCE Century Ride, RHB will run several promotional campaigns where its RHB Credit Card holders can enjoy discounts and deals from over 30 merchants.

These include an early bird discount where RHB debit and credit cardholders can enjoy a discount on registration fees when they register their participation online on the RHB WCE Century Ride website before 7 February 2024.

Like this: Like Loading...