The Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas proved that anything that can happen in MotoGP™ as Alex Rins (LCR Honda Castrol) capitalised on a crash from Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) to become the first rider to win a race on a Honda in 2023 in just his third Grand Prix for the Japanese manufacturer.

Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) continued the podium streak for the VR46 team after fending off the Yamaha frontman Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) who picked up his first podium of 2023.