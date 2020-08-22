United City FC will head into the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2020 without the inspiring Risto Vidakovic at the helm.

United City – which is a rebrand of three-time PFL champions Ceres Negros FC – were hoping to have Vidakovic in the squad following a flurry of signings.

But the Serbian announced last week that he had already decided to leave the club.

“I just want to inform the Filipino football fans and especially the supporters of Ceres Negros that I’m not going to be a part of the United City FC,” said Vidakovic via Twitter.

”Thank you Ceres for all the years of beautiful memories.”

Vidakovic led Ceres Negros to a hat-trick of PFL titles in 2017, 2018 and also 2019.

And last season, Ceres achieved the double with the PFL and also the Copa Paulino Alcantara crown.

