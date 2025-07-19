The six teams aiming to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 discovered their path to the Finals following the conclusion of the AFC Asian Qualifiers™ – Road to 26 Playoffs draw at the AFC House.

The six teams were divided into two groups, with only the top side from each to join the six Asian nations already through at next year’s global showpiece.The second-placed teams from both groups will square off in a two-legged showdown across November 13 and 18. This knockout stage will determine the Continent’s representative at the FIFA Playoff Tournament, which offers one final qualifying opportunity. For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/asian_qualifiers.html/news/road-to-26-playoffs-draw-finalised #AFF#AFC#PSSI

