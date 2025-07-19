The championship leader dances to P1 in the wet as the #1 returns with a bang on Friday at the Czech GP.

It’s Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) who heads into Saturday’s compelling MotoGP action at the Tissot Grand Prix of Czechia at the summit in a very damp Friday afternoon Practice session. The championship leader set a 2:03.935 to lead second place Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) by 0.469s, while Fabio Quartararo stuck his Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP in P3.

The storylines stretch further than the quickest trio though as reigning World Champion Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) makes an eye-catching return to finish P5, with Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) going from on the deck to Q2 in a matter of minutes at the end of play. Plus, we’ll be seeing Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) in Q1.

HEAVY RAIN ARRIVES

A huge downpour at the end of Moto2 Practice carried over to bring us a delay to MotoGP Practice proceedings in Brno. Thankfully, the lull wasn’t too long and once it was safe enough, Practice began at a rain-soaked Czech GP as the field got down to business in the pursuit of a top 10.

With 48 minutes to go, the returning reigning World Champion sat P1 before teammate Marco Bezzecchi climbed above the #1. How good is it to see Martin back and looking in the groove? Very good is the answer, much like the grip the new Brno surface was providing as the times continued to tumble by the lap as the conditions improved.

The session leader, Bezzecchi, was then down at the exit of Turn 4 with 43 minutes to go. The Italian was a tad wide and ventured through the standing water, and unfortunately it caught out the British GP winner. Meanwhile, the goalposts were moved by Marc Marquez with 36 minutes left, with the #93’s 2:04.421 the time to beat.

CONDITIONS IMPROVE, BUT THE TIMES DON’T

As we entered the final 20-minute zone, Zarco was Marquez’s closest challenger, 0.4s down, with Quartararo, Martin and Bezzecchi the provisional top five. However, both Alex Marquez and Bagnaia were sitting outside the all-important top 10.

A few dry lines were appearing – particularly down the hill into Kevin Schwantz corner, Turn 10 – but there was too much water on plenty of other parts of the Automotodrom Brno with 12 minutes left to see slick tyres unveiled in Practice.

ALEX MARQUEZ’S ROLLERCOASTER END TO PR

Despite it drying up, the riders were struggling to improve their times. Was this the crossover point where the wet tyres, especially the softer rear Michelin wets, started to struggle as track temperatures rose? It certainly looked that way. And then, drama was endured for the rider second in the championship.

Alex Marquez was down at Turn 7, and he didn’t have a lot of time to get back to the box and back out. The #73 was P11 with six minutes to go, and no improvements were coming for 13th fastest Bagnaia either.

Alex Marquez did make it back in time to head back out, so the Spaniard gave himself a chance of saying goodbye to a potential first Q1 appearance of 2025. It was all down to one last lap for both Alex Marquez and Bagnaia and for the latter, his Friday Q2 push was done.

Marquez’s wasn’t though. Through split three, the #73 was 0.7s away from his brother’s effort, and across the line, a 2:04.993 was enough to propel Alex Marquez into P9 and therefore, Q2. Fair play to the Gresini star, that was top-notch stuff.

YOUR FRIDAY TOP 10

Bezzecchi and the returning Martin complete the top five behind the top three in what was a confidence-boosting day for the reigning World Champion in tricky conditions. Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) heads into Q2 in P6, Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol) sits seventh on Friday ahead of fit again Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3), Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing).

COMING UP: TISSOT SPRINT SATURDAY IN BRNO

Marc Marquez rules the roost on Friday as we return to action in Brno, but what will Saturday offer up? Qualifying comes first, and then it’s Sprint time in Czechia. Don’t miss it.

