World Athletics has launched ‘ Road to Glasgow 24 ’ and ‘ Road to Bahamas 24 ’ to help athletes, media and fans track the qualification process for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 24 in March and the World Athletics Relays Bahamas 24 in May.

Searchable by discipline, country and qualification status, the online tool provides a real-time view of each event over the course of the qualification periods for the two World Athletics Series events.

The qualification period for WIC Glasgow 24 ends on 18 February, while for WRE Bahamas 24 it ends on 7 April.

The qualification system for WIC Glasgow 24 was released in April.

It is the first time that the ‘Road to’ qualification tracking tool has been used for the World Indoor Championships or the World Athletics Relays, following the launch of the tool for the World Athletics Championships in 2022 and 2023 and the Olympic Games in 2021 and 2024.

The ‘Road to’ tool is only intended to give an overview of which athletes and teams are in qualifying positions; it doesn’t, and will not, indicate which athletes or teams have been selected for entry by their member federation. Final entries will be published nearer to the time of the events in Glasgow and Bahamas.

World Athletics

