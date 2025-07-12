Rosella Tania Anak Rant @ Rantie has advanced to semifinals in Round Four of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship 2025, held here in Kuching, Sarawak.

The Form One student of SMK Dato Permaisuri, Miri, will once again have a real shot at making the Grand Finals of the AJBC2025, as she did last year.

Rosella booked her place in the semifinals of the Girls’ Under-13 Singles after beating Dayang Nur Allia Abg Saiful Bakhtiar ( ) 30-14 in the quarterfinals today.

She then booked her spot in the semifinals in the Girls’ U13 Doubles after overcoming Nur Aneeshya Zulaikha Hardiyandi-Nur Arishya Athieya Hardiyandi 30-23.

