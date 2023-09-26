Wales shrugged off the early loss of fly-half Dan Biggar to beat Australia in the critical Pool C encounter in the OL Stadium on Sunday, 24 September.

Wales produced a brilliant display, beating an increasingly ragged Australia 40-6 to guarantee a spot in the quarter-finals. In contrast, the Wallabies are facing a pool-stage exit for the very first time.

With both sides viewing it as a must-win encounter in the tightly contested Pool C, it was Wales who came out firing. A penalty within 30 seconds was followed by a scorching break from captain Jac Morgan, who fed a rushing Gareth Davies to dot down under the posts.

Australia did respond, with dangermen Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete to the fore. And when Wales linchpin Dan Biggar was forced off in the 12th minute, with the men in red leading just 7-6, the Wallabies looked to be in the hunt. But almost nothing went right for the two-time Rugby World Cup winners from then on.

A succession of penalties enabled Biggar’s replacement Gareth Anscombe to pull Wales into a 16-6 half-time lead and another lightning start to the second 40 minutes saw centre Nick Tompkins gather Anscombe’s cute chip to touch down. With Australia bereft of ideas and the penalty count creeping up, Morgan scored off the back of a maul and Anscombe added a further three penalties and a drop goal to secure Wales’ biggest ever victory over Australia.



And he added on replacing the injured Dan Biggar: "Dan Biggar means so much to this team, he's a real spiritual leader. I knew I had to just come on and do my role and that was all I was focused on." The Mastercard Player of the Match Gareth Anscombe said of bagging the last eight spot: "Just absolutely delighted, so relieved. We knew they were going to be desperate. We talked a lot this week about family and the people we care about. We talk about the red wall and to concede only six points against Australia, just remarkable. Delighted for the boys." Australia captain David Porecki said on the loss: "I don't have much to say, embarrassed for the Aussie people. We were hoping to put a show on. It just wasn't good enough. We've got to front back up for next week. This one hurts." – WORLD RUGBY

