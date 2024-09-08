Subway Socceroos captain Maty Ryan insists the team is determined to bounce back from their frustrating loss to Bahrain when they take on Indonesia in their second FIFA World Cup 2026™ Third Round Qualifier in Group C.

The Aussies will be after a response against the Garuda Team to get their qualifying campaign back on track later this evening at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

For more, please click on https://www.socceroos.com.au/news/maty-ryan-full-focus-bouncing-back

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

