The Vietnam Professional Football Company (VPF) – who is in charge of running professional football in Vietnam – is considering alternative plans for V-League 1.

With the top-flight V-League 1 and also V-League 2 currently on a break due to Covid-19, the VPF has had to consider all aspects in the running of the league and also the need of the national team.

Vietnam are the defending ASEAN champions and where they will be out to defend the title they won two years ago at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020.

The V-Leauge is supposed to re-start after 15 April 2020.

“We are discussing a plan to hold the tournament in a venue which can cover our conditions of infrastructure and professional requirements,” said VFF Vice President Tran Quoc Tuan.

“Whatever plan is approved, it must meet our demands for safety, be economical for teams and give favourable conditions for all participants.

“Keeping players competing to maintain their high performance will help the national teams complete their duties later this year.”

Thanh Hoa FC President Nguyen Van De said the continued postponement of the league can lead to other issues.

“We are not as rich as the world clubs. We have to pay for players who do nothing and cannot maintain their peak without competing,” said De.

“I don’t think we should delay competitions for too long. We should have a solution that harmonises all issues and the tournament can wrap up safely.”