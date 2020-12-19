Malaysian forward, Safawi Rashid will be back with Johor Datuk Ta’zim (JDT) for the Malaysia Super League 2021 season.

Club owner, Tunku Ismail Idris Sultan Ibrahim Ismail confirmed that once the Malaysian sensation completed his stint with Portimonense FC next year.

He revealed this during an interview with Astro produced Bola@Mamak while discussing JDT’s future plans.

Safawi made his long-awaited move to European football on a loan deal with the Portuguese side in October.

In the meantime, Tunku Ismail said that plans to secure players for 2021 had started much earlier which include Daniel Amier Norhisham.

JDT are also in contact with Isaac Anking, while a striker from Argentina is in the final process of signing with the club.

Tunku Ismail added, import players, Gonzalo Cabrera and Endrick dos Santos will obtain Malaysia citizenship allowing the 2 players to represent the country. – By Siti Zafirah Kamal

