Defending champions Sahako FC failed to regain the lead at the top of the HDBank Futsal Championship 2023 when they conceded their second loss of the season.

This time around, Sahako fell to a comprehensive 4-0 beating at the hands of Thai Son Bac FC.

Just nine minutes into the game and Sahako fell behind through Tu Minh Quang’s header and where they would then finish the first half 2-0 behind with a second strike from Thai Son Bac’s Nguyen Van Tuan.

Le Quang Vinh then put Thai Son Bac 3-0 ahead after just a minute into the second half as they then followed it up with their fourth goal of the game off Bui Dinh Van in the 31st minute for the final scoreline.

The loss for Sahako meant that they slipped down to fourth as they failed to overtake current leaders Thai Son Nam, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Khanh Hoa FC earlier.

In the meantime, in the other match of the day, Hanoi FC edged Cao Bang 1-0 with the only goal of the game coming off Truong Tran Nhat Quang’s own goal in the 37th minute.

