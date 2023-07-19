Nevertheless, Audi Sport is allowed to compete with an exemption. “Even though we’re not racing within the overall classification, we’re expecting participation to provide thorough preparation under competition conditions for drivers and co-drivers as well as further insights for our vehicles,” says Sven Quandt.

This rally is on the schedule of Team Audi Sport and Q Motorsport led by Team Principal Sven Quandt from July 21-22 around the eastern Spanish city of Teruel. Audi has developed a prototype for the T1 U category with the innovative RS Q e-tron featuring an electric drive, energy converter and reFuel. This class for low-emission race cars does not exist at the Baja Aragón.

“The feedback from our drivers to the team was valuable and shows us that we are working in the right direction. Our next step will be to contest the Baja Aragón.”

Team Audi Sport has been testing on the Iberian Peninsula for seven days since July 11, covering more than 1,500 kilometers. “Based on our findings from Saudi Arabia, our engineers have tackled and worked through detailed further steps,” says Head of Audi Motorsport Rolf Michl.

Audi Sport is switching to competition mode in preparation for the 2024 Dakar Rally: After a test in Saudi Arabia in May, the squad is currently combining another test in Spain with a subsequent competition, the Baja Aragón.