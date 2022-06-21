The city of Saitama in Japan has been chosen by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) as the host for the AFC Champions League 2022™ Round of 16, Quarter-finals and Semi-finals centralised matches in the East region.

As confirmed on January 13, 2022, the AFC Champions League 2022™ (East) Round of 16 contests will be played on 18 and 19 August 2022, the Quarter-finals on 22 August 2022, and the Semi-finals on 25 August 2022, with all battles to be decided over single-leg ties.

Saitama, Japan will set the stage for the Round of 16 encounters with Daegu FC taking on 2006 and 2016 champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, while BG Pathum United lock horns with debutants Kitchee SC, followed by a Vissel Kobe versus Yokohama F Marinos showdown prior to history-makers Johor Darul Ta’zim going up against two-time winners Urawa Red Diamonds.

Meanwhile, the AFC Champions League 2022™ Finals will be played over two legs on 19 and 26 February 2023. – www.afc.com

#AFF

#AFC

Like this: Like Loading...