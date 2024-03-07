Vietnam fell to their second defeat in Group B of the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup™ Uzbekistan 2024 when they succumbed to a 6-0 loss to North Korea today.

The win puts DPR Korea in a great position to finish among the top two teams in the group and secure a place in the knockout stage heading into their final match against Japan on Sunday.

The result sees Vietnam eliminated from the tournament with only pride at stake in their final group match against China PR.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u20_womens_asian_cup/news/group_b_vietnam_0-6_dpr_korea.html

