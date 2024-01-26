BAM has replaced singles player Justin Hoh with Leong Jun Hao for the Badminton Asia Team Championships. Justin has an injury to his right knee and may take some time to recover.

With the deadline to register players at midnight tonight, BAM decided to bring in Leong Jun Hao as a replacement. Justin has been advised by the doctors to refrain from participating in any high intensity competition over the next few weeks.

“He will undergo rehabilitation and will return to the court once he is cleared by the doctors. We will closely monitor Justin’s condition. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in action soon,” said BAM Director of Coaching, Rexy Mainaky.

Like this: Like Loading...