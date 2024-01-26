Thailand head coach Masatada Ishii said that the team will need a thorough assessment of their offensive game if they want to progress beyond the Round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

Thailand qualified for the knockout stage of the AFC Asian Cup for the second edition in a row without conceding a single goal and remained unbeaten in the group stage.

Their next match in the Round of 16 will be against Uzbekistan on 30 January 2024 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

“There needs to be a thorough assessment of our offensive game. We played a solid defensive game in all our three past games, but we need to look and see where our attacking game can take us,” said Ishii.

“Now that we have qualified, we need to analyse our upcoming opponents and look into how we can attack them.”

In the three matches played in Group F, Thailand scored twice in their opening game in the group against Kyrgyzstan while they were scoreless against Oman and Saudi Arabia.

