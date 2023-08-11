Danish sports apparel brand, SELECT, has been unveiled as an Official Supporter of the AFF U23 Championship 2023.

Brokered by SPORTFIVE, the exclusive commercial rights partner of the AFF U23 Championship, the partnership will see SELECT become the Official Match Ball and Sports Apparel Partner of the upcoming men’s under-23 football tournament, scheduled to take place in Thailand from 17 to 26 August 2023.

SELECT will supply high-quality match balls and outfit the ball boys and referees for all 16 matches, as well as produce a range of apparel for the AFF U23 Championship 2023.

A renowned world leader in the production of hand-stitched footballs, SELECT have supplied FIFA Quality Pro-certified match balls to top-flight football leagues, including Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League, Germany’s Bundesliga, Portugal’s Liga NOS and the Netherlands’ Eredivisie.

In addition to the visibility from the prominent showcase of their branded match balls and apparel during the tournament, SELECT will also gain significant brand exposure through official tournament print collaterals, both online and offline marketing platforms, and on-ground activation opportunities.

“We are proud to partner with the AFF for the men’s under-23 tournament,” said Dato Sri Ravindran, CEO of Touchtronics Ryudben Sports Malaysia, the authorised distributor for SELECT and Mizuno Soccer in Malaysia.

“This partnership presents a remarkable opportunity for SELECT to connect with a wide audience in this region, leveraging on the popularity of the AFF U23 Championship and the deep[1]rooted passion for ASEAN football to strengthen our brand presence in this part of the world. With our commitment to deliver top-notch sports equipment and apparel, we aim to contribute to the overall success of the tournament and create a memorable experience for all involved.”

Malcolm Thorpe, Managing Director, SEA, at SPORTFIVE, adds, “We are delighted to welcome SELECT on board as the Official Match Ball and Sports Apparel Partner for the upcoming AFF U23 Championship 2023. SELECT is a renowned manufacturer of top-quality footballs and sports apparel, trusted by some of the best football leagues in the world. We take immense pride in forging this partnership and are confident it will deliver an unparalleled experience for both players and fans throughout the tournament.”

