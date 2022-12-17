The four semi-finalists were decided today at the World Match Racing Tour finale event on Sydney Harbour, being co-hosted by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia. The winner of the event will be crowned 2022 Open Match Racing World Champion. Completing the last quarter-final races during the morning of Day 4 of the regatta, the four top skippers advancing to the semi-finals are Chris Poole (USA, Riptide Racing), Nick Egnot-Johnson (NZL, Knots Racing), Harry Price (AUS, DownUnder Racing), and Jeppe Borch (DEN, Borch Racing). While Poole, Price and Egnot-Johnson were quick to despatch their opponents 3-0 in the quarter-finals, Borch lost his second race to New Zealand’s Megan Thomson, but the team was able to redeem themselves to finish the next two races against Thomson and advance to the semis with a 3-1 score.