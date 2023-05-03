The semifinals of the AFF Futsal Club Championship 2023 will see Black Steel of Indonesia taking on Pahang Rangers from Malaysia while Thailand’s Hongyen Thakam play Thai Son Nam (TSN) from Vietnam in two days.

In the final rounds of group matches yesterday, Pahang Rangers confirmed their slot in the next round with a 4-3 win over Victoria University College (VUC) from Myanmar as Thai Son Nam dumped Football Victoria from Australia 3-1.

Black Steel and Hongyen Thakam had already confirmed their slots in the semifinals after they each picked up the full six points from two matches played in the group.

Thai Son Nam beat Football Victoria 3-1 to make the passage to the next round as the runners-up from Group B.

It was Football Victoria who went ahead in the third minute through Rahan Ali before Thai Son Nam replied with a Tran Van Vu’s penalty in the seventh minute.

Tu Minh Quang then gave TSN the lead in the 8th minute before finishing off with his second of the evening in the 38th minute.

In the meantime, Pahang Rangers were 3-0 up in the first five minutes of play against VUC off goals from Matheus Gonzalez (1st minute), Akmarulnizam Mohd Idris (2nd) and Mohamad Sufri Shamil (5th).

Mohd Ridzwan Bakri then smashed in a 28th minute effort to put the score at 4-0 before VUC finally showed up for Aung Zin Oo to find the back of the net twice (29th and 31st minute) in between an own goal from Mahadir Harahap Khairuddin (30th) for the final score.

With the win, Pahang Rangers emerged as the runners-up team from Group A.

