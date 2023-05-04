Sweden’s Anna Östling and her WINGS Team ended the second day of the 2023 Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County Santa Maria Cup leading the first Round Robin stage with equal points to USA’s Nicole Breault/ Vela Racing. Both skippers and their teams went on to win their first 3 races of the second Round Robin stage with a total 10 wins and only 2 losses. The Santa Maria Cup is the second stage of the 2023 Women’s World Match Racing Tour. It was a waiting game for the competitors and race committee today as the forecasted breeze of 9-14 knots failed to materialize causing a four-hour delay ashore. The breeze eventually filled in the late afternoon to allow the conclusion of the first Round Robin stage, and the first three flights of the second Round Robin stage. Conditions were patchy with multiple lead changes as teams challenged against wind shifts and the ebb current out of the Severn River right in front of historic Annapolis Naval Academy. “It was much lighter and shiftier than yesterday” said Anna Holmdahl White, mainsheet trimmer for the WINGS Team, “we had to try and keep things tight. Fortunately we had some good starts, but for some races we had to use some good passing lanes and dig into some past experience from sailing here.”