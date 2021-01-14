After securing their back to back Myanmar National League (MNL) titles in surprising fashion, Shan United will be gunning for their third crown when the season starts in April 2021.

A change in coach and the signing of several new players have injected more self-belief in Shan United who won the MNL 2020 title only in the last week of the season.

Shan United have appointed Han Win Aung as their new head coach while former boss Aung Naing has moved to the position of Technical Director.

“We are determined to display a champions’ mentality – a good mixture of youth players and experience has been shaped. I hope to achieve good results for the team by enhancing individual qualities,” said Win Aung.

“I hope to create good teamwork in the team so that we can be successful.”

Among the new players Shan United will be bringing in are Thiha Zaw and Kyaw Zin Lwin from Ayeyawady United as well as Soe Lwin Lwin from Magwe FC.

Other than the MNL and the General Aung San Shield, Shan United will also be taking part in the 2021 AFC Champions’ League.

Like this: Like Loading...