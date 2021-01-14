The Tour knows how to compose and adapt, and proved it once again with such joy. The adverse winds never troubled the race and its team mates are always ready to offer shelter.
Once the postponement of the 2022 Grand Départ in Copenhagen was made official, Brittany stepped forward, led out by the Conseil Général and the backing of Brest, carried by the impulse of the authorities of the four departments and local communities. Chapeau and thank you!
The richness that the roads of Finistère, Côtes-d’Armor, Morbihan and Ille-et-Vilaine have to offer, day after day, including a double climb up Mûr-de-Bretagne highlight of the journey through Brittany, will immediately create momentum.
USEFUL INFORMATION – GRAND DÉPART BRETAGNE 2021
Four all-Brittany stages will be on the programme of the Tour beginning on 26 June, with stages that will likely be influential for the Yellow Jersey contenders.
Wednesday 23rd of June
Opening of the headquarters and press center at Brest Expo
Thursday 24tʰ of June
Team presentation of the 2021 Tour de France
Saturday 26tʰ of June
Stage 1 | Brest > Landerneau
Sunday 27tʰ of June
Stage 2 | Perros-Guirec > Mûr-de-Bretagne Guerlédan
Monday 28tʰ of June
Stage 3 | Lorient > Pontivy
Tuesday 29tʰ of June
Stage 4 | Redon > Fougères
- www.letour.fr