Shan United remained at the top of the Myanmar National League 2025/26 after securing their 29th points of the season from 11 matches played.

A 4-0 win over mid-table side ISPE FC was enough for them to stay three points ahead of second-placed Yangon United.

The single-goal lead from Aung Ye Yint from the very first minute of play saw Shan United adding three more goals after the break through Tun Thu Rein (83rd), Khant Myat Kaung (90th+3), and Hein Khun Kyaw Zin (90th+5).

In the meantime, Yangon United kept up the pressure at the top of the standings with a 4-0 victory over Mahar United.

After a deadlocked first half, Mogou Ghislain got the ball rolling with a 49th minute finish, followed by a brace from Hama Rintaro (63rd and 86th) and another from Kaung Sithu (82nd) for the win.

