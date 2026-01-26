The 46th Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly today elected H.E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar OCA President becoming the 22nd President to serve the Olympic Movement in Asia since the first ever multisport Games were held in 1913.

The election was held at the OCA General Assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan with the 45 Asian National Olympic Committees (NOCs) in attendance as well as President of the Republic of Uzbekistan H.E Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Sheikh Joaan, who also serves as ANOC Senior Vice President and Qatar Olympic Committee President, outlined his vision – Together for Asia – to the NOCs committing to:

Strengthen solidarity and development throughout Asia

Support athletic excellence

Promote good governance

Embrace innovation responsibly

Ensure OCA events and programmes are sustainable, inclusive, and credible

Grow international representation to promote Asia’s interests

Position sport as a universal language of peace, mutual respect, and cultural understanding

Sheikh Joaan said: “Asia is the largest and most diverse continent within the Olympic family. This diversity is our greatest strength. But it also requires us to work in unity, guided by mutual respect and our shared commitment to the Olympic values. Through unity, we transform diversity into opportunity. We empower our National Olympic Committees and we provide a platform for our youth to excel on the world’s sporting stage.

“Together, let’s work towards a more united, stronger, and successful OCA. Together for Asia.”

Sheikh Joaan will serve as President for the remaining term after former OCA President Randhir Singh stood down due to his health reason.

Sheikh Joaan commended the role Singh played for the OCA, stating: “I wish to express my sincere appreciation to my dear friend His Excellency Mr. Raja Randhir Singh for his leadership, vision, and tireless efforts during challenging times.”

