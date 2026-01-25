Thailand ended a decade-long wait and reclaimed the ASEAN Para Games overall crown in emphatic fashion on home soil, bringing the 2025 ASEAN Para Games to a thrilling close and halting Indonesia’s march towards a fourth consecutive title.

Roared on by partisan crowds in Korat, the hosts delivered a powerful final-day surge, clinching 33 gold medals to seal the overall title with 175 gold, 155 silver and 158 bronze medals, marking Thailand’s seventh ASEAN Para Games crown and their first since the 2015 edition in Singapore.

In doing so, Thailand wrested the title from Indonesia, who had dominated the last three editions since Kuala Lumpur 2017 and most recently Solo 2022, firmly reasserting themselves as a regional para-sport powerhouse.

Thailand’s gold-medal haul was built on sustained excellence across core disciplines, with major contributions coming from para athletics, para swimming, para fencing, para table tennis and shooting para sport.

The hosts saved one of their most dramatic moments for last, as the cerebral palsy (CP) football team edged Myanmar 1–0 in a tense final to deliver Thailand’s final gold medal of the Games.

Indonesia, while falling short of their fourth straight overall title, still delivered a commanding performance to finish second overall with 135 gold, 144 silver and 114 bronze medals, comfortably surpassing their pre-Games target of 82 golds.

Indonesia’s medal strength once again came from athletics, swimming and powerlifting, despite the absence of several staple sports and challenging classification mergers.

Malaysia enjoyed one of their strongest Games performances, finishing third overall with 64 gold, 64 silver and 73 bronze medals, surpassing their medal target and underlining their upward trajectory ahead of hosting the next Games. The Malaysian contingent’s improved standing bodes well for Kuala Lumpur 2027, where 18 sports are expected to be contested.

The Philippines placed fourth with 45 gold medals, while Vietnam, third overall in the previous edition, slipped to fifth with 38 gold medals. Myanmar, Singapore, Timor-Leste, Laos and Brunei also celebrated podium breakthroughs, highlighting the widening competitive spread across the region.

In total, 1,473 medals were awarded across 10 participating nations, reflecting the expanded scale and increasing competitiveness of para sport in Southeast Asia. Para athletics and para swimming once again accounted for the largest share of gold medals, continuing a trend seen across recent editions of the Games.

While Thailand reasserted themselves as a regional powerhouse, several nations, including Timor-Leste and Laos ,recorded improved medal returns compared to previous Games.

The ASEAN Para Games flame now passes to Malaysia, with the next edition scheduled for October 2027, promising another landmark chapter for para sport in the region.

Ends

Final medal standings for the 13th ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025

1st: Thailand: 175 gold; 155 silver; 158 bronze (total 489)

2nd: Indonesia: 135 – 144 – 114 (total 393)

3rd: Malaysia: 64 – 64 – 73 (total 201)

4th: Philippines: 45 – 37 – 52 (total 134)

5th: Vietnam: 38 – 48 – 58 (total 144)

6th: Myanmar: 20 – 18 – 20 (total 58)

7th: Singapore: 13 – 7 – 9 (total 29)

8th: Timor-Leste: 3 – 1 – 1 bronze (total 5)

9th: Laos: 2 – 5 – 9 (total 16)

10th: Brunei: 1 – 3 – 2 (total 6)

*Note – Cambodia did not participate

Full results: https://wrs.gmsmate.com/apg2025/





Live coverage: APSF Official YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/@APSFTVChannel/streams

