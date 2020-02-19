The High Court of Johor Bahru ruled in favor of Sepang International Circuit (SIC) with regards to the sponsorship legal battle against its sponsor, M7 Racing Sdn Bhd (M7), a related company of Mutiara Motors Group of Companies.

On 30 January 2020, the Judicial Commissioner, Evrol Mariette Peters, allowed SIC’s claim against M7 for RM3.32million in unpaid fees under a sponsorship agreement for the Moto3 World Championship racing team.

SIC is pleased that the trial of the case has concluded but felt unfortunate that it had to be resolved in court.

Despite this, SIC remains positive in partnering with local or international companies with the objective of developing the Malaysian motorsport industry, as long as both parties are committed to honour the terms of the sponsorship agreement.

M7, the licensee of the DRIVE M7 Energy Drink was the main partner for the DRIVE M7 SIC Racing Team which made its debut as a Malaysian team in the Moto3 World Championship in 2015 until 2016.

Zulfahmi Khairuddin and Jakub Kornfeil of the Czech Republic rode for the team in 2015 while Adam Norrodin replaced Zulfahmi for the 2016 season.

SIC was represented by Messrs. Shearn Delamore & Co.