The Indonesia Pro Futsal League 2021 will be changed to a single league format in 2021 with just 12 teams taking part.

It is a move from the current format of having16 teams being divided into two groups that have been in use since 2016.

This was decided following a coordination meeting between the Futsal Federation of Indonesia (FFI) and all participating PFL teams 2020 this week.

It was felt that with the uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic, a long-term change would be effective for the continued success of the hugely popular Futsal league.

The PFL currently takes about four months to be completed while the new format will see the period of competition being extended to five and a half months.

The plan is to have the PFL 2021 start in February.

