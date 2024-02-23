Siti Nurshuhaini Azman made the cut to the quarterfinals of the Girls’ Singles PETRONAS National U21 Championships 2024 with ease when she took just 20minutes to coast past Mirza Batrisyia Nazri at the Pahang BA Hall today.

The 19-year-old from Selangor carded 21-7, 21-8 in her Round of 16 tie against Mirza to record her second victory in the competition this year.

The top ranked Siti Nurshuhaini – the runners-up at the Czech Open in 2021 – will next take on ranked 5/8th Dania Sofea Zaidi from Johor.

The 16-year-old Dania, who won the Girls’ Singles U16 title in the Johor Closed Championships last year, was made to work hard for her place in the quarterfinals when she took an hour to overcome Melaka’s Shaneesa Shahidi 21-15, 16-21, 21-17 in their Round of 16 clash.

In the meantime, Girls’ Singles second seeded Loh Zhi Wei made sure of her place in the quarterfinals with an easy win over Chemaine Goh.

In the Round of 16, the 20-year-old Zhi Wei took just half an hour to dispose Chermaine Goh 21-13, 21-10.

Zhi Wei’s opponent in the quarterfinals is Ung Yi Xing from Negri Sembilan, who confirmed her spot with a 21-13, 21-12 victory over Lee Joinne.

