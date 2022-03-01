Six teams will be taking part in the 2022 Cuckoo Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL) Women’s Division which kicks off next week.

The six participating teams this year are PDRM FC, Selangor MBSJ, Melaka FC, KL Prefer-Cyberlynx, Kuala Lumpur and Sabah.

The competition format will see teams playing each other twice – on 8-23 March 2022.

All matches will be played at the National Sports Complex Panasonic in Shah Alam.

2022 CUCKOO MALAYSIA PREMIER FUTSAL LEAGUE – WOMEN’S DIVISION

PDRM FC

SELANGOR MBSJ

MELAKA FC

KL PREFER-CYBERLYNX

KUALA LUMPUR

SABAH

#AFF

Pictures Courtesy #FAM

