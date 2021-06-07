After a three-year absence, the Brunei Futsal League 2021 made a smashing return this week with 17 teams set to battle for the crown.

The kick-off match between Qahar FT and Shah United was held at the multi-purpose hall of Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex.

Shah United emerged victorious with a 4-0 win.

The competition format will be a one-round league with the top four teams from each group advancing to the knockout stage.

Brunei Permanent Secretary (Administration, Finance and Estate) at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, Pengiran Mohd Amirrizal Pengiran Mahmud officiated the launch.

#NFABD

Like this: Like Loading...