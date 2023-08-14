It was a case of being so close but yet so far for the Thailand Futsal national team when they almost staged the mother of all comebacks in the final of the Continental Futsal Championship 2023 last night at the Bangkok Arena.

World’s No. 28 Thailand had to concede a 6-5 defeat to the Czech Republic.

Against a physically superior Czech Republic side, the ASEAN powerhouse found themselves 5-0 down at the half with Pavel Drozd (3rd and 6th minute) powering through before an own goal from Sarawut Phalapruek (9th), Adam Nobloch (13th) and Pavel completing his hat trick in the 20th minute.

Trailing by five goals, Thailand immediately pulled a goal back through Worasak Srirangpairoj in the 21st minute as David Drozd then put the score at 6-1 just three minutes later.

But the home team never gave up and a flurry of goals would follow with Narongsak Wingwon smashing in Thailand’s second goal to be followed by Itthicha Praphapan (29th), Alongkorn Chanporn (29th) and Worasak Srirangpairoj (30th).

However, with the score at 6-5 to the world No. 18 Czech Republic, they shored up their defence to frustrate Thailand all the way to the finish.

