Socceroos Head Coach Graham Arnold today named the 31 players selected to represent Australia in the Middle East throughout May and June, as the nation’s quest to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ edges closer to a restart.

The Socceroos commenced their path to next year’s FIFA World Cup™ in September 2019, however, due to the global impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic the squad have not been able to build on their winning start to qualifying since November 2019 when the team recorded a historic victory away to Jordan in Amman.

Arnold’s squad for Australia’s final four Round 2, Group B Asian qualifying fixtures against Kuwait, Chinese Taipei, Nepal, and Jordan in Kuwait City features a truly international blend of players plying their trade at clubs across Europe, Asia, and Australia, with a total of 17 different leagues from across the globe represented in the Socceroos’ squad for the forthcoming FIFA window.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/31-players-bound-kuwait-socceroos-seek-seal-top-spot-group-b

Like this: Like Loading...