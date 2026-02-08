Indonesia head coach Hector Souto congratulated his side for their stunning performance in an action-packed AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026™ final against the Islamic Republic of Iran on Saturday.

The exciting, back-and-forth encounter ended 5-5 after extra time with the ensuing penalty shootout seeing Indonesia’s hat-trick hero Israr Megantara missing his spot-kick, giving the Central Asian side a 5-4 win and the continental trophy for a record-extending 14th time.

