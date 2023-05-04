Östling’s decision may have bitten her team however as Thomson led the first two races to a 2-0 score with the Swedish team now needing to win three straight races to secure their spot in their finals. In the second pairing, Nicole Breault/Vela Racing and Celia Willison/ Edge Women’s Match finished the day squared at 1-1 with both teams challenged by the shifty gusts on the course. “Today was super shifty on the course with the breeze from almost zero to 20 knots” commented Celia Willison; “we had a crucial last few races to get into the semis, the course was then moved up in front of the Eastport Yacht Club and it was difficult to see any of the shifts which made for a lot of lead changes.” “Today was more consistent with the shifts but still very challenging for us” added Vela Racing’s Dana Riley, “but we sailed well and came out ok to go 1-1 in the semis and we are looking forward to more racing tomorrow.”