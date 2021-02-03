The new SUV coupé captivates with its powerful and progressive design

Tremendous variability and high everyday utility, the towing capacity of up to 2.4 metric tons

New light generation: rear lights with digital OLED technology

SQ5 Sportback TDI top-of-the-range model with output of 341 PS and 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) of torque

Following the Q3 Sportback** and the e-tron Sportback**, Audi now presents its third crossover utility vehicle, or CUV: the Q5 Sportback**.

This coupé with dynamic lines addresses customers who appreciate not just an expressive design and technical innovation but also a sporty character and a high level of everyday usability.

Topping the line is the SQ5 Sportback TDI with its three-litre TDI offers concentrated power of 251 kW (341 PS) and 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) of torque.

Large air inlets flank the octagonal Singleframe. The headlights with their distinctive daytime running light signature feature LED or optional Matrix LED technology.

The greenhouse extends low over the body and begins its downward slope early so that the third side window tapers sharply to the rear. The starkly sloped rear window and the seemingly high mounted rear bumper give the Q5 Sportback** a dynamic and powerful appearance.

Innovative: rear lights with digital OLED technology

Audi offers the rear lights featuring innovative digital OLED technology upon request. Each light includes three organic light-emitting diodes, which radiate an especially homogeneous red light.

Each LED is divided into six segments, which can be controlled individually. Customers can select from three rear light signatures when ordering their vehicle.

Large selection: colors and materials

Audi offers the new crossover utility vehicle in the “advanced” and “S line” exterior lines.

Differences lie in the Singleframe, the side air inlets, and in particular the rear bumper. There are 12 paint finishes and a variety of trims for the add-on parts to choose from, including the black styling package and both full and contrasting paint finishes.

The long wheelbase of 2.82 meters (9.3 ft) provides ample room on board. With its horizontal lines, the interior is clean and airy.

The “design selection” and “S line” interior lines each give it an even more elegant or sporty appearance. They come in a wide selection of colors and upholstery materials, including top-quality fine Nappa leather.

Flexible space configuration: rear seat bench plus

The luggage compartment has a volume of 510 l (18.01 cu ft), which increases to 1480 l (52.3 cu ft) when loaded to the roof and with the rear seats folded down.

Audi also offers the newest member of the family with the optional rear seat bench plus, which can be shifted laterally and has adjustable seat back angles.

This expands the volume of the luggage compartment in the base configuration by up to 60 l (2.1 cu ft) – on the other hand, it offers enhanced comfort for the rear-seat passengers when the seat back and seating surface are set all the way back.

More ground clearance off-road: the adaptive air suspension

Thanks to its tight setup, the standard sport suspension offers direct contact with the road. Audi also offers an alternative suspension with controlled dampers or a versatile and comfortable adaptive air suspension.

It adjusts the ride height over a wide range of 60 mm (2.4 in). The ground clearance can be increased by as much as 45 mm (1.8 in) when driving on unpaved roads, while the body is lowered by 15 mm (0.6 in) when driving fast.

This reduces drag while increasing efficiency at the same time.

The optional dynamic steering varies the steering ratio and power assist as a function of the driving speed. A direct ratio and greater power assistance makes the car easy to handle when driving slowly, while at higher speeds the more indirect ratio has a positive effect on straightline stability.

The wheel diameters range from 18 to 21 inches, while there is a choice of no fewer than 21-wheel designs.

Digital and intuitive: controls and connectivity

For the controls, displays and infotainment, the Q5 Sportback** takes over for the Q5** the third-generation modular infotainment system or MIB 3.

When fully equipped, the digital Audi virtual cockpit plus with 12.3-inch display and a head-up display are also on board. The multifunction steering wheel plus enables the safe and simple operation of the most important functions and displays.

The MMI navigation plus infotainment system is paired with a 10.1-inch touch display. Its natural language voice control uses the knowledge of the cloud and can be activated by saying “Hey Audi.”

Helpful and efficient: the driver assist systems

The Audi Q5 Sportback** is equipped with numerous driver assist systems. The adaptive cruise assist can take over accelerating, decelerating and keeping in the lane for the driver in many situations.

The driver only has to touch the capacitive steering wheel to maintain lateral guidance. A second high-tech system is the predictive efficiency assist, which supports a predictive driving style.

The turn assist, the swerve assist, the cross-traffic assist and exit warning systems also enhance safety. The standard Audi pre-sense city system helps to avoid or mitigate the consequences of collisions with road users in front of the car.

Supreme precision: the suspension

The suspension of the Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI is able to handle the performance of the powerful diesel drive with supreme ease.

Fivelink suspensions direct each of the four wheels. 20-inch wheels with 255/45 tires are standard, but 21-inch wheels from Audi or Audi Sport GmbH are available as an alternative. Six-piston brake calipers made of aluminum and brake disks with a diameter of 375 mm (14.8 in) are mounted on the front axle.

The S sport suspension with damper control lowers the body by 30 mm (1.2 in) compared with the Q5 Sportback** and offers an especially widespread between comfort and dynamism.

A seventh profile (all-road) is added if the adaptive air suspension with S-specific tuning is on board – the air suspension adapts the body’s ride height to the driving situation at the time. Dynamic steering is another optional module.

New highlights: exterior and interior design

Distinctive details help the Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI** leave an even more powerful impression.

Vertical brackets give structure to the large side air inlets on the front bumper. Filigree bars connect large octagonal honeycombs with each other in the octagonal Singleframe grille. Audi LED headlights are installed as standard, Matrix LED headlights with automatic high beam and dynamic turn signals are available as an option.

The rear bumper integrates a bracket in matte aluminum, under which the diffuser insert and four chrome-plated oval tailpipe trims can be found.

