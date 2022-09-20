The stage is set for the semifinals of the men’s football event at the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) 2022 following the culmination of the quarterfinal matches last night.

Selangor defeated Pahang 7-6 on penalties after both teams played out a scoreless draw in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Games football tournament today.

With this win, Selangor will take Terengganu in the semifinals on Friday.

Terengganu went through to the semifinals with a 3-0 straight win over Perlis at the UKM ground.

Kelantan and Penang were also locked in a 2-2 draw before Penang advanced to the semifinals with a 5-4 victory on penalties at the Uniten Stadium in Bangi.

Penang will play take on Federal Territory in the other semifinals after the latter beat Johor 5-4 in the penalty shootout.

The score at the end of the regulation was 1-1.

