Audi Sport customer racing celebrated successes with its customers around the globe on the third weekend in September. Outstanding were the GT3 Sprint Championship as well as the Silver Cup success in the GT World Challenge Europe, an early GT2 European title as well as a championship success in Norway. Audi R8 LMS GT3 Hat-trick in the GT World Challenge Europe: The two Audi Sport drivers Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts have won a title for the third time in a row at Valencia. After 2020 and 2021, the two Belgians with Team WRT have once again decided the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS sprint drivers classification in their favor. After four wins this season, third place in the first race at the finale in Spain was enough for them to secure the success early. Vincent Vosse’s team had already won the Sprint Cup in 2016 and 2017 with its former drivers. The R8 LMS of Team Tresor by Car Collection crossed the finish line half a second ahead of the Belgian Audi. Audi Sport driver Christopher Haase, together with Simon Gachet in second place, achieved the team’s best result of the season in the Sprint Cup. The second race was spectacular. On a drying track, the old and new champions managed to leave two rivals behind them from third place thanks to a daring tire choice. Charles Weerts was running on slicks which only built up enough grip at the end on drier asphalt. As a result, he overtook the Audi R8 LMS of Aurélien Panis’ Saintéloc Junior Team, who in turn was fighting for victory with Mercedes-AMG driver Timur Boguslavskiy. Eventually, Weerts passed the Mercedes-AMG before Panis also pushed his way into second place at the final corner. To great cheers in the pits, Audi Sport customer racing thus clinched a one-two victory for Vanthoor/Weerts ahead of Patric Niederhauser/Aurélien Panis. The Sprint Cup team classification also went to Team WRT again. In addition, customers Benjamin Goethe/Thomas Neubauer won the Silver Cup of the overall Sprint and Endurance standings early after having clinched the Endurance title earlier. Leading margin doubled: Audi privateer Yasser Shahin extended his lead in the GT World Challenge Australia standings from 10 to 20 points on the fourth race weekend at Sandown. In the process, last year’s champion had to master the most difficult conditions together with teammate Garth Tander. In the first race, Shahin spun early on, while Tander also went off the track later after the driver change while fighting for position. After a downpour the race ended prematurely behind the safety car. Shahin/Tander finished second in the Audi R8 LMS ahead of their brand colleagues Liam Talbot/Fraser Ross. Heavy rain characterized the second one-hour race as well and forced a 20-minute race interruption. The decision was made only on the turbulent last lap. First, Audi privateer Tony Bates overtook Mercedes-AMG driver Prince Jefri Ibrahim who was in the lead and lost another place when Yasser Shahin passed him as well. When Bates subsequently spun on a trickle, Shahin won ahead of Liam Talbot and Prince Jefri Ibrahim. This is exactly the order in which the rivals are now competing for the title: Shahin leads the Pro-Am standings ahead of Talbot, with Ibrahim and teammate Shane van Gisbergen lurking another four points behind. Three events are still on the calendar until the beginning of December. Title success in Norway: Wiggo Dalmo has won the Norwegian Racing NM championship with the Audi R8 LMS. The Audi privateer celebrated three more sprint victories at the finale at Rudskogen. Dalmo thus remained unbeaten in all 15 races he contested this year. The Audi customer has built up a lead of 110 points over the course of six race weekends. Three trophies in South Africa: Charl Arangies fulfilled his role as one of the favorites in all three sprints at the sixth event of the G&H Transport Extreme Supercars Series in South Africa. The South African won the first race on the Killarney circuit in an Audi R8 LMS by four tenths of a second ahead of Stradale teammate Jonathan du Toit, who was driving a Lamborghini. In the second sprint, Arangies finished third behind Porsche driver Franco Scribante and Jonathan du Toit. In the third race, Audi driver Arangies had to concede second place to his teammate du Toit by only seven tenths of a second.