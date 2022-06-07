The Audi RS 3 LMS gen II made a strong showing at the season openers of the TCR racing series in Canada and Sweden. The GT3 version of the Audi R8 LMS is currently at the top of the championship tables in Norway and at the Nürburgring, while the GT4 version managed a podium result at the Fuji 24 Hours. Audi RS 3 LMS (TCR) A victorious start in Canada: The teams got off to a late start in the new season of Sports Car Challenge Canada presented by Michelin. After a heavy storm had prevented the regular season from starting two weeks ago, the first two 40-minute races of the year were held at Calabogie, 100 kilometers west of Ottawa. Audi customers dominated the event. Already in qualifying, five Audi RS 3 LMS led the TCR field of ten competitors. The same picture emerged in the first race: Jerimy Daniel won for TRC Motorsport from pole position with a 24-second advantage over teammate Jean-François Hevey. He was followed by TWOth Autosport’s Ron Tomlinson, Blanchet Motorsports’ Richard Boake and Team GameLancer’s Justin di Benedetto. In race two, Hevey overtook teammate Daniel on the final lap to win the TCR standings by 0.827 seconds. Third place went to Boake, followed by Tomlinson, di Benedetto as well as Ed Killeen in a sixth Audi. Daniel and Hevey are now tied at the top of the standings with 75 points each. Boake and di Benedetto are tied for the next position with 21 points. Successful start to the new year: Audi Sport customer racing has never been so strongly represented in TCR Scandinavia as in the 2022 season. Eight of the 15 contenders relied on the Audi RS 3 LMS in the season opener. On the Ljungbyhed circuit in the very south of Sweden, long-time Audi customer Tobias Brink made a good start from position three. In his new Audi RS 3 LMS, the Swede from Team Brink Motorsport overtook his rival Oliver Söderström who, with Team Lestrup Racing, also relies on the second generation of Audi’s TCR touring car. After 18 laps, Brink crossed the finish line in second place half a second ahead of Söderström, followed by Hugo Nerman and Andreas Bäckman in two other Audi RS 3 LMS gen II cars. While Tobias Brink is second in the drivers standings, Brink Motorsport is tied at the top of the team standings with the Cupra Dealer Team. In the Junior classification, Audi driver Söderström leads ahead of brand colleague Nerman.