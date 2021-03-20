Speaking seconds after the stage finish, Jasper Stuyven said: “In the last kilometer, I tried to recover a bit before the final bend ahead of the finish. I managed to recover a little, and then I launched the sprint. I still cannot believe I have won Milano-Sanremo. After the Poggio descent, I saw there were still some sprinters so I tried to go all-in and anticipate the sprint. It was not a strategy I decided on this morning but rather my instinct. It’s amazing, I cannot find the words!”

