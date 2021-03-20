Belgian Stuyven beat Ewan and Van Aert on the line
The Belgian rider Jasper Stuyven (Trek – Segafredo) has won the 112th edition of Milano-Sanremo presented by Eolo, the first Classic Monument of the season. At the finish line on Via Roma, Stuyven finished first ahead of Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).
FINAL RESULTS
1 – Jasper Stuyven (Trek – Segafredo) – 299km in 6h38’06”, average speed 45.064 km/h
2 – Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) s.t.
3 – Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) s.t.
4 – Peter Sagan (Bora – Hansgrohe) s.t.
5 – Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) s.t.
Quotes
Speaking seconds after the stage finish, Jasper Stuyven said: “In the last kilometer, I tried to recover a bit before the final bend ahead of the finish. I managed to recover a little, and then I launched the sprint. I still cannot believe I have won Milano-Sanremo. After the Poggio descent, I saw there were still some sprinters so I tried to go all-in and anticipate the sprint. It was not a strategy I decided on this morning but rather my instinct. It’s amazing, I cannot find the words!”
