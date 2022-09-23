Oracle Red Bull Racing is pleased to announce that legendary racewear manufacturer Sparco is to join the Team as Technical Racewear Partner, providing Formula One World Champion Max Verstappen, multiple Grand Prix winner Sergio Pérez and Oracle Red Bull Racing’s trackside crew with a full range of cutting-edge products that meet the highest safety FIA standards.

Founded in Turin in 1977, the Sparco name has become synonymous with motorsport safety and performance. The new Superleggera suit, homologated to the FIA 8856-2018 standard, was created as a natural evolution of Sparco’s historic Superleggera suit, which in the early 2000s offered a compound that not only complied with the FIA 8856-2000 standard but stood as the lightest suit of its time, weighing some 20% less than comparable suits.

Max and Checo’s new Superleggera suits will be complemented with X-Light+ shoes, Arrow Biotech gloves and Sparco underwear, all in the Team’s distinctive design and featuring iconic Oracle Red Bull Racing branding – offering performance gains through industry-leading weight reduction technology.

The Race Team members will be equipped with a dedicated line of products derived from Sparco’s Competition overalls and Tide Meca gloves in order to meet all of the comfort and safety requirements according to the Team’s specific design and performance needs.